MONTGOMERY — Alabama witnessed record voter turnout during Tuesday’s primary runoff election as more than 626,551 state residents participated in the election, equating to 17.36% of the state’s voter eligible population, as initially predicted.
Secretary of State John H. Merrill, in his commitment to providing safe, secure and fair elections, worked with local election officials to see that all 1,980 polling places were safe and sanitary on Election Day.
“We witnessed a record number of absentee ballots cast in a runoff election as Alabamians had more than 110 days to apply due to the declared states of emergency. Even with the high number of absentee ballots returned, Alabamians still showed up to vote in-person on election day, proving that the ability to vote in-person is valued and necessary in our state.
"We will continue to fight for this right, despite efforts to move to all-mail elections,” Merrill said.
Voters, poll workers and election officials exercised extreme caution during the election, and election officials witnessed those participating wearing masks and gloves and practicing social distancing, Merrill said.
“In maintaining constant, close communication with local probate judges, county commissions, sheriffs, circuit clerks, and absentee election managers, we have provided guidance and assistance in the administration of the election,” Merrill said. “I am proud of the extensive work we have done to see that yesterday’s election ran smoothly and successfully.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.