MONTGOMERY — Secretary of State John H. Merrill said today the March 31 runoff elections will continue as planned.
Merrill said his office has been in close communication with the local election officials in all 67 of Alabama’s counties to discuss Election Day preparation and encourage preventative measures to maintain the health and safety of voters.
"Voters who are concerned about contracting or spreading an illness, or (who) have an infirmity may vote by absentee," Merrill said in the press release.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is March 26, and the last day to postmark or return an absentee ballot by hand is March 30.
Voters must submit an accompanying copy of their valid photo identification. Upon successful application, voters will receive an absentee ballot in the mail.
Voters with questions or concerns can call (334) 242-7223.
