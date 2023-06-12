This booking photo provided by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office shows Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon, Monday, June 5, 2023. McLendon, a Republican from DeSoto County, was arrested near Foley, Ala., Monday, June 5, for driving under the influence. His charge — DUI combined with substance — means he might have been under the influence of both alcohol and another substance.
Uncredited - hogp, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
This booking photo provided by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office shows Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon, Monday, June 5, 2023. McLendon, a Republican from DeSoto County, was arrested near Foley, Ala., Monday, June 5, for driving under the influence. His charge — DUI combined with substance — means he might have been under the influence of both alcohol and another substance.
Uncredited - hogp, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
This booking photo provided by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office shows Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon, Monday, June 5, 2023. McLendon, a Republican from DeSoto County, was arrested near Foley, Ala., Monday, June 5, for driving under the influence. His charge — DUI combined with substance — means he might have been under the influence of both alcohol and another substance.
Uncredited - hogp, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
This booking photo provided by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office shows Mississippi state Sen. Michael McLendon, Monday, June 5, 2023. McLendon, a Republican from DeSoto County, was arrested near Foley, Ala., Monday, June 5, for driving under the influence. His charge — DUI combined with substance — means he might have been under the influence of both alcohol and another substance.
Uncredited - hogp, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.