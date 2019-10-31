MONTGOMERY — Judge Roy Moore has announced he would be filing the necessary paperwork with the Alabama Republican Party today to qualify for the U.S. Senate seat election in Alabama.
"I have already stated that it does not matter to me who is in this race or isn't. It matters that the people of Alabama have a voice that will stand for God, country, and family," Moore said.
"Alabama must have a true conservative in the Senate that understands the Constitution and is unafraid of the Washington elite," Moore said. "My whole career has been dedicated to defending liberty, justice, and religious freedom. I have never been afraid to speak out for the truth, and the politicians in Washington know that. Conservatives in Alabama have not forgotten how this Senate seat was stolen from them in December 2017."
"I am in this race, and I will stay in this race."
Moore officially announced his candidacy in late June. The Republican primary date is March 3, 2020.
