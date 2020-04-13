MONTGOMERY (AP) — More than 550 health care workers in Alabama have been infected with COVID-19 as the total cases in the state eclipsing 3,500, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said that 551 employees in hospitals and doctors’ offices have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began in Alabama. Infections in health care workers accounted for more than 15% of all cases in the state.
Alabama reached 3,525 confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday— increasing more than 1,000 over just five days. The virus has been blamed for at least 93 deaths in the state.
“We are still climbing. That’s why social distancing, staying at home, wearing a mask is so important,” U.S. Sen. Doug Jones said in a Friday news conference with Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson.
Another 154 employees at long-term care facilities and 153 patients at long-term-care facilities have tested positive for COIVD-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.