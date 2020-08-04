MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,116 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 89,927 since March.
Four deaths were reported Monday, bringing that total to 1,580.
The state’s seven-day average of new cases continued a slight decline Monday to 1,543, according to the independent website BamaTracker.
Statewide hospitalizations continued to tick down Monday, according to ADPH, to 1,517.
As schools and colleges prepare to open this month, about 20% of cases have been in Alabamians age 5 to 24.
The most cases, nearly 41%, have been in the age 25 to 49 demographic. Most deaths, 78%, have been in people age 65 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.