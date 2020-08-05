MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 963 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the first time in nearly a month the daily new cases was less than 1,000.
Since March, 90,890 cases and 1,611 deaths have been confirmed, according to ADPH. The department reports that at least 35,401 people are presumed recovered.
The state’s seven-day average of new cases continued to dip with Monday’s new numbers to 1,512. It has been declining since July 19, according to BamaTracker, an independent website that analyzes ADPH numbers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reported nearly 4.7 million total cases and 155,204 deaths.
Georgia Tech recently launched a COVID-19 risk assessment tool that shows by county the risk of encountering someone with COVID-19 in a crowd. The site lets users adjust the size of the possible crowd.
The website is https://covid19risk.biosci.gatech.edu/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.