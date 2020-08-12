MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a dramatically decreased 536 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The department hadn’t reported a daily case total that low since June 28 when the number was 359.
Forty-eight deaths were reported Tuesday. BamaTracker, an independent website that follows ADPH data, noted that’s the second highest number of deaths reported in one day since tracking began.
As of Tuesday, 99,926 cases statewide have been confirmed since March. There have been 1,781 deaths.
According to ADPH, 1,506 people were in Alabama hospitals Tuesday with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Tuesday’s new cases brought the seven-day average of cases down to 1,291.
Of the total cases, nearly 38,000 are now presumed recovered, according to ADPH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.