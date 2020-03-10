MONTGOMERY — A new poll shows former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville with a double-digit lead over former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Republican runoff for U.S. Senate.
A survey conducted by Cygnal showed that if the March 31 runoff election were held today, 51.5% of voters would choose Tuberville, while 39.5% would choose Sessions. Nine percent of voters remained undecided.
The survey of 645 likely Republican runoff voters was conducted March 6-8 using Cygnal’s “probabilistic mixed-mode” method that utilizes text and interactive voice response to reflect how voters now communicate. It has a margin for error of +/-3.86%.
The two candidates finished close in the March 3 primary, with Tuberville getting 33.39% of the vote to Sessions’ 31.65%. Congressman Bradley Byrne finished third with 24.89%.
The winner of the runoff between Tuberville and Sessions will go on to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.
