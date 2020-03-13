As state and national officials work together to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will reschedule 102 parole hearings that had been planned for next week.
“We are taking this action in an abundance of caution during this time of uncertainty as the nation works together to slow the spread of the virus,” Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles Director Charlie Graddick said.
Parole hearings are held in Montgomery and are attended by many family members, friends and representatives of inmates and crime victims from all over the state. Inmates do not attend the hearings.
No hearings are scheduled for the week of March 23 in consideration of spring break.
