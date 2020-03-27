The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles has cancelled 172 parole hearings that had been scheduled through mid-April in keeping with an order Friday announced by Gov. Kay Ivey and the State Health Officer regarding slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Parole hearings are held in Montgomery by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles and are usually attended by many family members, friends and representatives of inmates and crime victims from all over the state.
Inmates do not attend the hearings.
Hearings for pardon requests are also canceled.
The hearings will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
