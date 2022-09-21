ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care center apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, police said.
Police: 2-year-old boy found dead in parked car in Alabama
Police say a 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care center apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time
