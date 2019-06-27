MONTGOMERY — New polling in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race shows former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore’s image among Republican voters is suffering, and he’s trailing behind two other candidates in the GOP primary.
A recent survey conducted by Cygnal shows that 65 percent of likely Republican primary voters now have an unfavorable opinion of Moore, while just 28 percent have a favorable view.
Those numbers were almost reverse in September 2017 after Moore had captured the GOP nomination in the special election to fill the seat of Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to become U.S. Attorney General. Then, Moore enjoyed 61 percent approval from Republican voters and just 34 percent disapproval, according to Cygnal’s survey research.
That was before decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore rocked the campaign and contributed to Moore’s loss to Democrat Doug Jones. Moore has denied the allegations.
Cygnal founder and CEO Brent Buchanan said the numbers are troubling for the recently launched Moore campaign.
“Entering the race with a -38 net favorability is going to be an enormous hurdle for Moore to get over — even if he does have a horse,” Buchanan said.
But Buchanan pointed to another factor: President Donald Trump’s recent tweets discouraging Moore’s candidacy saying the former judge “can’t win.”
“President Trump recently turning on Roy Moore has caused significant damage to Moore’s standing with Republican voters to the point Moore is unelectable,” Buchanan said.
Cygnal’s poll found Moore trailing behind former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and First District Congressman Bradley Byrne in an early ballot test.
When asked who they would vote for if the election were held today, 29.3 percent chose Tuberville, 21.4 percent chose Byrne, and 13 percent chose Moore.
Filling out the ballot, 11.8 percent of voters chose Secretary of State John Merrill, 2.2 percent chose state Rep. Arnold Mooney, and 22.3 percent of Republican voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
The poll was conducted on June 22-23 with 612 likely Republican voters. It has a margin of error of ±3.96 percent.
