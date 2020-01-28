MONTGOMERY — Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions maintains a more than 20-point lead in the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, according to a recent internal poll from his campaign. However, the latest numbers also show Sessions dropping a point since December while Congressman Bradley Byrne gained eight to capture second place in the contest.
According to the Jan. 13-15 survey, Sessions leads the Republican field with 43% of Republican voters saying they’d choose him if the GOP Primary was held today. That’s followed by 22% for Byrne, 21% for former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville and for former Chief Justice Roy Moore, with 6% undecided. The same poll conducted Dec. 3-5 showed Sessions at 44%, Tuberville at 21%, Byrne at 14% and Moore at 7%, with undecided at 12%.
That means, according to the poll, as more undecided voters made up their minds in the race, Sessions slightly lost ground and Tuberville held pat, while Byrne gained seven points to leapfrog into second place. Such a move would be key if the race were to go into a runoff between the top two candidates.
The primary election is March 3. If no candidate wins 50% plus one of the vote, a runoff between the top two vote earners would be March 31.
The poll was conducted by On Message on behalf of the Sessions campaign. It surveyed 700 likely Republican primary voters with a margin for error at +/- 3.7%.
