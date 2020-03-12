The Southeastern Conference today canceled the remainder of its men's basketball tournament in Nashville.
The action was announced in a tweet: "Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville."
The Big Ten and Big 12 also announced their tournaments were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit. The league tournament cancellations put the NCAA tournament, which already announced it would begin next week without fans attending, at risk.
The SEC tournament began Wednesday with two games in front of fans at Bridgestone Arena. The league announced Wednesday night it would play the rest of the games without fans in attendance, but that decision became obsolete today with the cancellation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.