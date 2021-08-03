FILE - Some of the wreckage from a fatal multiple-vehicle crash a day earlier is loaded to be carried away, June 20, 2021, in Butler County, Ala. A crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on a rain-slicked Alabama interstate happened after a tractor-trailer truck slammed into vehicles that had slowed down because of minor crashes, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
FILE - Sheriff's deputies release white doves for the young victims of a fatal car crash outside a church where the public memorial service was held Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. A crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on a rain-slicked Alabama interstate happened after a tractor-trailer truck slammed into vehicles that had slowed down because of minor crashes, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
FILE - Some of the wreckage from a fatal multiple-vehicle crash a day earlier is loaded to be carried away, June 20, 2021, in Butler County, Ala. A crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on a rain-slicked Alabama interstate happened after a tractor-trailer truck slammed into vehicles that had slowed down because of minor crashes, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
Lawrence Specker
FILE - Sheriff's deputies release white doves for the young victims of a fatal car crash outside a church where the public memorial service was held Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. A crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on a rain-slicked Alabama interstate happened after a tractor-trailer truck slammed into vehicles that had slowed down because of minor crashes, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on a rain-slicked Alabama interstate happened after a tractor-trailer truck slammed into vehicles that had slowed down because of minor crashes, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.