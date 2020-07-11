MONTGOMERY — Alabama small business owners will soon be able to apply to the state for grants up to $15,000 funded by federal coronavirus relief money.
The "Revive Alabama" program will reimburse small businesses up to a combined $100 million for expenses they incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related business closures, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced this week.
About $1.9 billion in federal money under the CARES Act was sent to the state to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. In May, Ivey and lawmakers agreed to spend $300 million on individuals, businesses, non-profits and faith-based organizations directly impacted by the virus.
“In many ways, our small businesses were hit the hardest from the coronavirus pandemic,” Ivey said in a written statement. “Ensuring these owners have every opportunity to recoup expenses incurred due the disruption of business is essential to getting our economy roaring once again.”
Qualifying businesses may receive up to $15,000 to reimburse expenses if they have not received federal assistance for same expenses. Grants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Applications can be made through the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Revive Alabama website.
Qualified businesses can’t have had more than 19 full-time equivalent employees as of March 1, 2020.
The application period will open at noon Thursday and run through midnight on July 25.
