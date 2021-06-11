MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby endorsed Katie Britt, his former chief of staff, in the GOP primary for his Senate seat, calling her the “best-qualified candidate to come along in a long time.”
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Indicted Brooks High School teacher resigns position
- Olivia Rhiannon Perry
- No serious injuries from violent crash
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move
- Man receives multiple 99-year sentences
- Homicides are up, but GOP misleads with claims about blame
- Grand jury indicts 3 on sex crimes
- 2 R.A. Hubbard football players die in car wreck
- First Fridays returns to Florence
- Barbara Gail Waldrep
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Florence City Council considering whether to add 20 slips in the marina (1)
- Just be yourself in your body (1)
- Long-term camping to be limited at Colbert Alloys Park (1)
- Loretto softball season ends with loss to Halls in state tournament (1)
- O'Neal Bridge in good shape following $13 million rehab project (1)
- Transferred principal says retaliation is behind move (1)
- Loretto softball clinches spot in state softball tournament (1)
- Russellville's historic Roxy Theatre set to reopen in June (1)
- Social media threats lead to arrest of 13-year-old (1)
- Most inmates excluded from new sentence reduction incentive (1)
- Israeli strikes kill 42, topple buildings in Gaza City (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.