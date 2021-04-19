Texas Raiders B-17.jpg
Buy Now

The B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders, one of only five remaining actively flying today, will be on display May 14-16 at Birmingham International Airport. [PHOTO COURTESY SOUTHERN MUSEUM OF FLIGHT]

BIRMINGHAM — One of the most strategic and iconic aircraft of World War II, the B-17 Flying Fortress, as well as two other vintage warbirds, will be at Birmingham International Airport from May 14 through May 16.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.