MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,754 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the 7-day average of new cases reported up to a new high of 1,854.
Twenty-two deaths were reported Saturday and Sunday, bringing that total to 1,254.
A total of 584,387 people have been tested since March, according to ADPH, and 65,865 have now tested positive.
Of those who tested positive, 29,736 are presumed recovered.
No updated hospitalization data was available Monday morning, but last week hospital officials reported that 85% of intensive care units were full.
