MONTGOMERY — The U.S. Small Business Association has reported that in the first five days of the second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding, Alabama banks approved nearly 27,000 loans totaling $1.42 billion.
The report, which details PPP activity through May 1, shows that on a national level Alabama ranks 27th in terms of number of loans issued and 28th in overall dollar value.
Alabama’s average loan size during the second round of funding was $53,170 as opposed to the national average of $79,000.
Since Congress passed this CARES Act in late March, the PPP has funneled nearly 55,000 loans valued at $6.28 billion into the state of Alabama keeping small businesses running and Alabamians at work.
“During the first wave of lending the average loan size approved for Alabama banks was more than three times higher than in the second round,” ABA President and CEO Scott Latham said. “The decreased average loan size during the second round of funding shows that sole proprietors, independent contractors and even smaller businesses received much-needed funding during this critical time.”
The report also shows that more than 2.2 million loans totaling more than $175 billion have been made across the country through the PPP during the second round of funding.
Nearly 500,000 loans made during the second round of funding were made by lenders with less than $1 billion in assets.
