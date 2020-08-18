MONTGOMERY — Alabama reported 516 new coronavirus cases Monday, the lowest number of new daily cases reported in more than a month, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The seven-day average for new cases now stands at 743, which is the lowest that metric has been since June 26, according to BamaTracker, an independent site that analyzes ADPH data.
The state continues to see progress in reducing coronavirus transmissions a little over a month into Gov. Kay Ivey’s statewide mask mandate.
Twenty-five new deaths were reported Monday, bringing that total since March to 1,855.
Daily hospitalizations ticked up slightly to 1,301 in 105 reporting hospitals on Monday. That’s still down from a high of more than 1,600 earlier this month.
The ADPH appears to have further broken down its age demographics on confirmed cases. Instead of a group age 5-24, there is now a 5-17 group and a 17-24 group.
As of Monday, confirmed cases by age were:
• 0-4 — 2.06%
• 5-17 — 7.02%
• 18-24 — 13.86%
• 25-49 — 40.17%
• 50-64 — 20.27%
• 65 and over — 16.5%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.