MONTGOMERY — Alabama added 875 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 33 deaths, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Total reported cases since March was at 100,801 Wednesday; there have been 1,814 COVID-19-related deaths as of Wednesday.
The most recent weekly percentage of positive tests continued to dip to 12.3%, according to Aug. 8 data. That’s down from 16.7% in mid-July.
Meanwhile, state hospitals on Wednesday reported 1,372 COVID-19 patients statewide. That’s the lowest number of hospitalizations in nearly a month.
On Twitter Wednesday, ADPH said new testing laboratories have begun providing results to the department.
“While ADPH has long-term reporting relationships with many labs in Alabama and other states, new labs have begun to provide testing,” the department said. “ADPH was not aware of some of these labs, and these labs were not familiar with mandatory reporting of notifiable diseases. When ADPH becomes aware of a new lab performing SARS-CoV-2 testing, ADPH educates the labs regarding uploading data in a timely, accurate electronic format.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.