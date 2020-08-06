MONTGOMERY — A state lawmaker who has been under political pressure after attending a former Ku Klux Klan leader's birthday celebration today was charged with a felony.
Montgomery District Attorney Darryl Bailey said state Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, has until late this afternoon to turn himself in on a warrant for first degree theft of property, a Class B felony.
“Our office received a written complaint from a local business on May 20 of this year regarding an alleged theft of a large sum of money from their business by an employee,” Bailey said in a statement.
“… After countless hours of investigation which consisted of witness interviews, obtaining bank records, and gathering other evidence, a decision was made by prosecutors in my office that probable cause that a crime was committed existed.”
A felony conviction would automatically remove Dismukes from office.
Dismukes could not be reached for comment.
”If true, it is disappointing when a public official, elected with the confidence of the people, abuses that trust," said Gov. Kay Ivey in a released statement. "I support the letter of the law, and no one is above it — especially those in public office.”
