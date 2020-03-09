HUNTSVILLE — State transportation officials are considering whether to relocate a damaged highway that's been closed since last month in north Alabama.
Crews shut down a section of U.S. 231 a few miles south of Huntsville about three weeks ago after cracks developed following heavy rains. Workers have tried to fix the road, but repairs are proving difficult.
News outlets reported the Alabama Department of Transportation is now considering shifting the four-lane road slightly eastward rather than repairing the old highway, which is often busy with rush-hour commuters.
It's unclear how long the project will take, but detours are adding travel time for commuters coming and going from Huntsville.
Somerville resident Megan Lane drives one of the detour routes daily for work and to drop her children off at elementary school. She now regularly leaves at least 20 minutes early in the morning and stays late at work to avoid the heaviest traffic.
State officials haven't said how much the work might cost.
