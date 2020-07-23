MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,338 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest total number of new cases reported in 12 days and below the seven-day average of 1,741 new cases. It was also the second straight day the new case numbers have dropped.
However, the state on Wednesday also saw its highest daily death toll to date as 57 people reportedly died due to COVID-19.
A total of 1,325 people in Alabama have died from COVID-19-related causes since the pandemic began.
Alabama is almost a week into a statewide order requiring residents to wear masks in public places and crowded areas.
Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday that more widespread mask wearing, even before her mandate, seems to be working to drive the new case numbers down.
“There’s some improvement in some areas, but we still have a long way to go,” Ivey said. “I honest to goodness think the mask is helping. More people are wearing the mask, and that’s a good thing.
“It’s just a horrible disease and virus, and so we all must remain vigilant,” Ivey said.
