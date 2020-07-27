MONTGOMERY — Alabama saw nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. Thirty-three new deaths were reported Saturday and Sunday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Sunday's total of 1,037 is the lowest number of new daily cases reported in almost three weeks.
The seven-day average for cases is now 1,640, according to the website BamaTracker, which compiles information from ADHP. That’s also a decrease from last week.
The state’s two-week mask mandate ends Friday, unless Gov. Kay Ivey extends it.
As of Sunday morning, there had been 77,351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. There were 1,428 confirmed deaths.
As of Sunday afternoon, 1,505 people were currently hospitalized, a slight decrease from a high of 1,586 last week.
A total of 647,743 Alabamians have been tested to date. Of those who tested positive, 32,510 are presumed recovered, according to ADPH.
