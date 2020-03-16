MONTGOMERY — State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey on Sunday wrote to school administrators and educators in a letter detailing what protocols should be followed to ensure children’s safety.
He also provided ideas on how to continue learning during the three weeks all Alabama K-12 public schools are to be closed.
“This is an unprecedented event in our lifetime,” Mackey wrote. “This public health emergency is evolving rapidly, and we will continue to inform you as quickly as information becomes available.”
Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced that all public schools will be closed after Wednesday March 18 with the goal of reopening on Monday, April 6. Some schools have decided to close starting today.
Mackey said the U.S. Department of Education will provide waivers for standardized testing that had been planned soon.
The letter also says school districts have “full autonomy to provide continuous learning opportunities” during the closure, but that they should align with those used during summer breaks or other school calendar breaks.
“Consider this situation similar to assisting with the prevention of the ‘summer slide,’” Mackey said.
Mackey suggested utilizing e-learning with platforms such as Google Classroom or a Learning Management System.
He also suggests providing hard copy learning materials along with a digital option to increase access options for families.
Mackey said that before April 6, ALSDE will convene a small task force to consider varying levels of capacity across the state to reopen schools without physically requiring students to report to districts.
The ALSDE Office of Student Learning has developed optional “Distance Learning Resource” platform that assists school districts with planning efforts to provide instructional opportunities for grades K-12.
Mackey also lists a few additional ideas for K-12 learning:
• Send library books home with students and/or print out articles, poetry, and writing prompts;
• Assign a long-term research-based project aligned to multiple standards;
• Put together learning packets to review or enhance material already taught;
• Print and upload supplemental lessons and additional practice in subject and skill areas that have not been mastered;
• Have students write reflection essays about a movie watched or a book read and scaffold the assignment for different age ranges;
• Assign journal writing about this real-world learning experience. Have students write about their experiences, their feelings and draw conclusions or inferences based on their experiences.
Graduation is still an “important priority” the letter says, and each school should review the status of each senior to determine their requirements needed to graduate.
Mackey says each school needs to have a plan to help each student complete their requirements during the closure period and also if classes resume.
Additional information is to be provided by the department if the closure situation changes with regards to graduation.
School districts are also required to provide students with disabilities special education services, the letter reads. It says teachers should consult with parents or caregivers about the most appropriate means for reaching those needs.
