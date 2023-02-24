Wrong Way Crashes

A "Wrong "Way" sign warns drivers from entering westbound on an eastbound exit ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike, Route I-90, in Boston, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Massachusetts transportation officials have launched a new program designed to curb the number of wrong-way driving deaths in the state. The $2.6 million pilot program project set up in November 2022, consists of installing wrong-way vehicle detection systems at highway ramps across the state. Each year in the United States, wrong-way crashes result in 300 to 400 deaths.

 Steven Senne - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — As Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was driving home from the governor's inauguration ball last month, he was struck head-on by a driver who had entered the highway using a ramp going in the wrong direction, killing both Williams and the driver.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.