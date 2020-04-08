MONTGOMERY — AlabamaWorks has announced a new tool for all businesses, large and small, related to the COVID-19 impact and future focus of workforce in the state.
The Alabama COVID-19 Workforce Response Survey is designed to help the state fully understand the impact of this pandemic on the state’s workforce, as well as provide a clear path forward for businesses, industry and state government.
“I am grateful to the Alabama Workforce Council for developing and deploying this much-needed and user-friendly survey,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “As we work together to combat COVID-19’s impact, this tool will allow us to identify the needs of business and industry, resources that can help them and how we can best support Alabama’s businesses owners and hardworking Alabamians and their families.”
The official survey, which is critical for helping individual industry sectors recover from COVID-19, is available at http://sm.aidt.edu/alabamaworks-survey.
“While these are challenging times, we fully understand that now, more than ever, business and industry leaders must continue to work together with Gov. Ivey’s administration and various state agencies to move us all forward together,” said Alabama Workforce Council Chairman Tim McCartney.
“Rest assured, there is an unwavering commitment to do everything we can to minimize the negative impact COVID-19 has on our businesses, our economy, the state and all of its citizens," he said. "Using the results from this survey, I know we can all make a difference in combating the challenges from this pandemic facing so many throughout Alabama.”
Responses to the survey will be accepted through 5 p.m. April 21. All businesses are highly encouraged to participate as the responses will help to protect Alabama’s workforce, manage the impact of COVID-19 and guide allocation of various resources.
Additionally, another tool was released earlier this week for hard-working Alabamians from Gov. Ivey’s office to help connect people to resources and resources to people.
ALtogetherAlabama.org is a one-stop shop for all Alabamians meant to connect businesses, nonprofits, and people that need help with the available resources during this time.
For information and resources on Alabama’s COVID-19 workforce recovery efforts go to https://alabamaworks.com/coronavirus/.
