MONTGOMERY — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the creation of a state-federal task force to investigate financial crimes related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The task force, which is made up of more than a dozen state and federal agencies, will be a subcommittee of the Economic Crime Alliance of Alabama (ECAA).
It will investigate a broad range of crimes arising from the coronavirus pandemic which will then be referred to prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, local district attorneys and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for prosecution.
Among the crimes to be investigated are stimulus payment fraud, personal protective equipment fraud, COVID-19 testing and treatment fraud, fake charities related to coronavirus, price gouging, hoarding of personal protective equipment designated as scarce, fraud targeting the elderly, and other fraudulent and criminal behavior associated with the current pandemic.
The new task force includes the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Alabama Department of Labor, the Alabama Securities Commission, the Alabama State Banking Department, the Alabama Department of Revenue, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Postal Service, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the U.S. Social Security Administration, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
“Those who seek to use the COVID-19 pandemic to steal from the vulnerable and the sick should have no refuge. Our law enforcement alliance is actively working to end their campaign of fraud and deception,” said Marshall.
Complaints of illegal activity regarding COVID-19 can be directed to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office via the following email — ReportCovid19Crime@AlabamaAg.Gov.
