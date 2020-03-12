WASHINGTON — The list of government buildings being closed to the public has grown to five.
• All White House tours are closed until further notice.
• The U.S. Capitol and all House and Senate offices are closed to the public until April 1 due to coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.
In addition, no visitors are allowed into the House or Senate buildings except for official business and, even then, only if escorted by House or Senate staff. Offices have yet to be given a definition of what is “official business” and what is not.
• The Pentagon has cancelled tours until further notice.
• All Supreme Court tours will be closed until April 3.
• All National Archives tours are suspended through May 3.
Two government buildings will continue operations:
The Smithsonian Museums and the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts are operating as usual, but this schedule could change on a moment’s notice, according to officials.
And the U.S. Botanic Gardens will remain open until otherwise specified.
The closing of the Capitol building is "out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public," the House and Senate sergeants at arms said, per the Associated Press.
The announcement came a day after it was reported an aide in the office of Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The aide was the first person connected to Congress who's been diagnosed with the virus.
"On the advice of the Attending Physician, the senator has closed her Washington, D.C., office this week for deep cleaning and staff will be teleworking," Cantwell's office said in a statement.
The Capitol, a landmark building, sees as many as five million visitors per year.
The Senate's 100 members average 61 years old, above the median U.S. age of 38, notable considering the heightened risks to the elderly posed by the deadly epidemic.
Twenty-seven senators are age 70 or older.
