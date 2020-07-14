MONTGOMERY -- Tommy Tuberville has grabbed an early lead in his Republican runoff race for Alabama's U.S. Senate Class II.
With 84 of 2,281 precincts (4%) Tuberville has 13,443 votes (60%) and Jeff Sessions has 9,013 votes.
In Lauderdale County, the race between the two GOP hopefuls is tight with 4 of the 34 precincts reporting as of 8:15 p.m. Tuberville has 370 votes to Session's 340.
