TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama will hold joint spring and summer commencement exercises over three days beginning July 31 at Coleman Coliseum on the U.A. campus.
Extensive precautions will be taken to meet health and safety standards.
To maintain physical distancing guidelines, nine different ceremonies will take place throughout the weekend with a maximum of 530 graduates participating in each.
Ceremony times for each college:
Friday, July 31
9 a.m. — College of Arts and Sciences
1:30 p.m. — College of Arts and Sciences
6 p.m. — College of Education
Saturday, Aug. 1
9 a.m. — Culverhouse College of Business
1:30 p.m. — Culverhouse College of Business
6 p.m. — Capstone College of Nursing, School of Social Work and UA School of Law
Sunday, Aug. 2
9 a.m. — Colleges of Engineering and Community Health Sciences
1:30 p.m. — College of Communications and Information Sciences
6 p.m. — College of Human Environmental Sciences
Each graduate may invite up to four guests to the ceremony, and tickets will be distributed prior to commencement.
Guests must arrive and sit together. Event staff will escort groups to their seats, and they are asked to remain seated until instructed to exit by row.
Masks are required for everyone attending the event. Graduates and guests are encouraged to bring their own masks.
There will be sanitizing stations throughout the coliseum, and the venue will be cleaned between all ceremonies.
A live webcast will be provided for all ceremonies for those unable to attend because of underlying medical conditions or other concerns.
More information, including an interactive campus map, parking information, lodging details, graduate profile stories and facts about the 2020 spring and summer classes, can be found on UA’s Commencement website.
Commencement information can be heard on UA’s radio station, 92.5 FM, and on UA’s Ready website.
All commencement plans are subject to change at any time because of health concerns. Changes will be communicated directly to graduates attending the ceremonies and through the commencement website.
