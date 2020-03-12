WASHINGTON — The U.S. Capitol and all House and Senate offices are being closed to the public until April 1 due to coronavirus, the Associated Press reported.
The Pentagon is also cancelling tours until further notice.
This move is "out of concern for the health and safety of congressional employees as well as the public," the House and Senate sergeants at arms said, per AP.
Lawmakers, aides, journalists, and official visitors will continue to be granted access to the buildings.
This announcement came a day after it was reported an aide in the office of Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The aide was the first person connected to Congress who's been diagnosed with the virus.
"On the advice of the Attending Physician, the senator has closed her Washington, D.C., office this week for deep cleaning and staff will be teleworking," Cantwell's office said in a statement.
The Capitol, a landmark building, sees as many as five million visitors per year.
The Senate's 100 members average 61 years old, above the median US age of 38, notable considering the heightened risks to the elderly posed by the deadly epidemic.
Twenty-seven senators are age 70 or older.
“Since first being elected to Congress, one of the greatest joys for me has been to personally give tours of the Capitol Building to the hundreds of people who visit our office each year," Congressman Robert Aderholt said following the announcement. "I make it a point, whenever possible, to take people into the House Chamber, so they can see their government at work. If constituents have traveled all the way to Washington, then they deserve to get a tour from their member of Congress.
“I am sorry for the cancellation of tours, because I know it will cause so much disappointment, especially with young people who have been looking forward to coming to Washington. But I also know we will get through this, and the 'People’s House' will once again be open to the people.”
