Alabama farmers will offer four more virtual field trips during May.
The virtual field trips are offered through Facebook Live on the Alabama Farmers Federation Facebook page at 10 a.m. every Friday through May 22.
Viewers are encouraged to ask questions through the comment section, and each video will include links to educational activities centered around the featured commodity.
Scheduled topics for May, subject to change, are:
May 1 — Catfish
May 8 — Greenhouse and nursery products
May 15 — Forestry
May 22 — Cotton and other row crops
To receive Facebook notifications about the virtual field trips, respond as “Interested” in the event or follow the Alabama Farmers Federation page.
Previous virtual farm tours and educational resources may be viewed online at www.alfafarmers.org/virtual-field-trip.
This virtual field trips project was developed in conjunction with Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama (GSSA).
