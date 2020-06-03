MONTGOMERY — Alabama has topped 18,350 cases of coronavirus with 28% of those being added in the last two weeks.
As of Wednesday at noon, Alabama had 18,354 cases of COVID-19 and 649 deaths, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. A total of 9,355 are presumed to be recovered so far.
More than 5,717 of the cases were reported in the last two weeks as the state loosened restrictions on gatherings and public places.
Health officials have said the jump in cases is likely because of both increased testing and increased spread of the virus.
The state last month lifted most of the restrictions that had been in place, allowing restaurants, hair salons, entertainment venues and other places to open with social distancing requirements.
A little more than 2,726 of the state’s total COVID cases are in people who live, or work in, a long-term care facility. About 2,253 are in people who work in doctor’s offices and hospitals.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the increase of positive COVID-19 cases is not just the result of an increase in testing, but that community transmission is still happening.
“We’re extraordinarily concerned about the numbers that we have been seeing,” Harris said late last week. “We know that ADPH and partners we work with have managed to increase the number of tests we’re doing throughout the state, but that doesn’t account for the case numbers that we’re seeing, or certainly doesn’t completely account for it.”
Over the Memorial Day weekend, scenes of large crowds gathering closely together on Alabama’s beaches were circulated which Harris said concerned him greatly.
“We did not like that at all,” Harris said. “I had conversations with local officials there about them and they certainly recognize and understand the dangers of that as well. They have done their best to use law enforcement to try to enforce that to the extent they can. But ultimately, we need the public to accept this. And to do this, we need the public to buy in and understand.”
Harris also stressed the importance of Alabamians using a face mask when out in public and maintaining social distancing, especially now that more of the state is opening up.
“Even if you’re not concerned yourself about getting sick, we need you to do that for your family, your community, your loved ones, those people you’re going to be around who are affected by your own decision of whether to wear a mask or not,” Harris said.
Harris also said that about half of the state’s deaths due to COVID-19 have happened in nursing homes, but said the state still will not release information on cases in particular facilities due to privacy concerns.
“We have to be very careful with any type of disease or condition about reporting enough details that would allow someone to be identified in a community or the public,” Harris said. “We very much respect the privacy of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.