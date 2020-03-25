In a growing pandemic that threatens global health, the worry about the unknown, upended routines, and economic concerns can significantly impact the mental health of Americans.
And those with underlying mental illness are particularly vulnerable, advocates say.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationwide and in Alabama continue to grow, so do the public's concerns.
Alabamians have been asked to stay home as much as possible, and schools and some businesses and government offices have closed. Health officials have said the U.S. could be dealing with this health emergency for weeks, if not months.
“[Uncertainty] can trigger many mental illnesses, whether it be anxiety or depression or isolation,” said Kelly Emerson, executive director of the Alabama chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Mental health advocates across the state acknowledged that it is normal for all citizens to feel additional stress and anxiousness amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“I think everyone needs to do something, whatever makes them happy during the day,” Marbi McCann, community outreach manager at Self-Recovery LCC, an addiction treatment program, said in a phone interview. “Whether that’s reading a book, talking on the phone with a loved one, whatever it is for you and your personal preferences.”
“It’s important to stay connected to those people around you during this time,” McCann said.
There are ways to manage the impact COVID-19-related disruption and worry has on mental health and the anxiety Alabamians likely feel.
Here are some ways to cope with stress and anxiety during the outbreak:
Maintain a schedule
In an online resource, the University of Alabama at Birmingham noted maintaining day-to-day normal activities can help during uncertain times.
By practicing consistency, those affected are more willing to benefit from the normalcy a schedule can provide, Emerson said.
“Maintaining a routine is really important,” Emerson said. “So even if you’re at home working remotely, get dressed like you’re going to work and maintain your morning routine just to provide some sense of normalcy.”
Limit media intake
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those worried about the coronavirus or its impacts should take breaks from watching, reading or listening to news stories, including social media.
“Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting,” said the CDC on its website.
“It is important to stay informed from valid sources,” said Emerson. “Check daily with the CDC and the Department of Mental Health here in Alabama, but stay away from unverified information on social media and those types of environments.”
One tip to stay informed while not becoming overwhelmed could be limiting news intake to twice a day at scheduled times, Emerson said.
