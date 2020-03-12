The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is suspending indefinitely public visitation to its LIFE Tech Transition Center in Thomasville as a precaution as the coronavirus spreads nationally.
LIFE Tech is a residential transition center that houses about 50 former inmates.
“We are taking this action in an abundance of caution during this time of uncertainty as the nation works together to slow the spread of the virus,” Bureau Director Charlie Graddick said.
