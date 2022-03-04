Duck.jpg
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced on Thursday that it has gotten confirmation that a harvested American Wiegeon, which is a wild duck, in Limestone County was infected with Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. [COURTESY/MICK THOMPSON]

