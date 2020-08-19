SHEFFIELD — Former City Council member Mary Stevens is seeking to continue her public service by seeking to recapture the District 4 city council seat she held for xx years.
Stevens was the first black woman to be elected to serve as District 4 city council representative.
She was the first black woman to serve on the Sheffield Housing Authority Board, where she served as president. In 2006, she was the first black woman to serve as third vice president of the Tri-County NAACP under the leadership of former Florence City Councilman Sam Pendleton.
She seved as the black female in the Group 2 Black Auxiliary in the state of Alabama, and received the "President of the Year" award, as well as serving as state chief of staff.
Stevens said she knows the basis of any strong community is God, faith and family.
At the age of 12, Stevens gave her life to the Lord at the First Baptist Church in Tucsumbia. She attended Trenholm High School in Tuscumbia until the 11th grade, then home schooled in the 12th grade and graduated in 1959.
"I worked as an assistant lab technician at Colbert County Hospital in 1959 and went on to attend Muscle Shoals Technical Institute," she said.
She became certified under Dr. Harold J Kelly as a radiology assistant, hematologist, bacteriologist, serologist and venipuncturist.
She attended Northwest Community College and under teacher Dr. Edwards she started public speaking.
She has continued public speaking today in her desire to be the voice for those in Sheffield's District 4.
During her time as a councilwoman, Stevens served as council liaison to the Sheffield Public Library, and the administrative offices of the city of Sheffield. She worked with both the adults and the youth of the communities alongside the mayor and city department heads.
Stevens said she has worked hard for District 4 and vows to continue the work she has started.
Stevens scheduled a periodic clean-up month to improve District 4, and made recommendations for the demolition of houses that are unsafe for habitation.
"I helped obtain a Safe Routes to School grant that helped extend the sidewalks along streets in her district," she said. "I have worked on projects to increase police patrols in District 4, to assist the senior citizens, and even projects to provide snacks and meals for special needs children at Sheffield High School."
Stevens has served on the Sheffield Planning Board. She currently serves as financial advisor for the Loving Neighbor Outreach Service of the Shoals, and has served as a board member of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
She is the president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Committee.
