FLORENCE — Florence native and PGA celebrity Stewart Cink, with his wife Lisa, will headline the 2nd annual Shoals Scholar Dollars Speaker Series scheduled for Feb 18 at the Gulliot University Center on the University of North Alabama campus.
Cink is a professional golfer who won the 2009 Open Championship, beating five-time winner Tom Watson in a four-hole playoff. He spent 39 weeks in the Top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings from 2004 to 2008.
In April 2016, Lisa Cink was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer. Together, they will share their story of love and strength.
Shoals Scholar Dollars Foundation Inc. is an education foundation raising money to pay tuition for Colbert and Lauderdale county students who meet certain criteria to Northwest-Shoals Community College, and transfer scholarships to UNA.
Tickets for the event are at the UNA Bookstore, Shoals Chamber of Commerce, or online and at shoalsscholardollars.com.
The last day to purchase tickets is Feb. 10.
