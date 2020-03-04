NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Several Shoals natives now living here spent Tuesday morning checking in with friends and family who awoke to the news of the devastating tornado that killed more than 20 people.
Just before noon Tuesday, Nashville Electric Service reported there were nearly 50,000 people without power.
The National Weather Service said the tornado was classified as an EF-3 that packed winds at high as 165 mph.
Tennessee Valley Authority spokesman Scott Fiedler said there were 31 high voltage electrical transmission structures damaged, and 17 lines were down in the Middle Tennessee area.
"Crews are on the ground working to rebuild the affected transmission towers," Fiedler said. "We are focused on doing that as quickly and safely as possible."
Musician and producer Andreas Werner lives in Nashville, but has close ties with the Shoals.
Werner said he and his family are OK and are not among the tens of thousands without power in the east Nashville area.
"We were a few miles away," Werner said. "East Nashville, Germantown and Mount Juliet got hit the worst. The Five Points area in east Nashville especially with the Basement East and several other buildings pretty much gone."
The Basement East is a well known Nashville music venue.
Former Florence resident Kevin McLemore has lived in the Nashville area for about 10 years, but now resides in Mount Juliet.
"The tornado was about a mile from my house," he said Tuesday. "All roads were closed this morning. Power went out about 10 minutes before the storm hit and is still out. It was really scary last night."
He said it took him over an hour to get to work Tuesday morning.
McLemore said the Donelson Christian Academy in Donelson, the West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary schools in Mount Juliet were severely damaged.
"So glad it was at night and not during the day with students there," he said.
Former Shoals resident Jimbo Hart, a member of Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, said he is OK, as is Isbell and keyboardist Derry DeBorya, who also lives in Nashville.
"It got really loud where I live," Hart said. "It rained and ... hailed a bit. We never lost power, at least not for long."
Patio furniture was blown around, but the area he lives in didn't sustain a lot of damage, compared to what happened in east Nashville, Germantown, Hermitage and Mount Juliet.
"Everybody in our camp is good," he said. "Some are in areas where it's a bit of a madhouse, but all in all, everyone is safe and sound."
Another former Florence resident, Zach Gooch, said the storm appeared to touch down near Interstate 40 and followed the interstate east.
While they live about 20 miles from the hardest hit areas, Gooch said the storm kept his family up all night.
"A lot of people are reaching out and that was cool," he said. "Everybody has that feeling now that we had in 2010 with the flood, walking around with that shocked look in their face."
Former Shoals resident Taylor Barrett Moore posted on his Facebook feed Tuesday that his apartment complex was hit and his car was totaled, but he was OK.
Efforts to reach Moore Tuesday were unsuccessful.
Fiedler said TVA is continuing to identify damage to the electric grid, and has three helicopters in the air assessing damage. They have also brought in additional crews and equipment.
"We've been able to deliver electricity to local power companies, and we are working on restoring additional delivery points with Nashville Electric Service and Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation," Fiedler said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.