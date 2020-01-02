RUSSELLVILLE — The National Weather Service has determined straight line winds, not a tornado, caused damage in Russellville and the Belgreen area during Sunday's thunderstorms.
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Mary Glass said trees were blown onto a house in Russellville and three barns were destroyed in the Belgreen community.
Glass said the storm ripped the metal off the owner's shed, collapsed a second shed, and blew his back porch to the front of his home. The roof of another barn was blown off by high winds, she said.
"We had trees down everywhere," Glass said. "The highway department was out all night with water over roads."
Glass said she contacted the National Weather Service office in Huntsville about the storm and sent meteorologist Todd Barron photos of the damage.
"Looking at the photos and correlating that with the radar data, I'm pretty confident those were straight line winds," Barron said.
Even though it wasn't a tornado, Barron said the straight line winds were enough to cause "some pretty good damage."
"If you get a severe thunderstorm warning, you should take that as serious as a tornado warning," Barron said.
Barron said the storms brought heavy rains, as much as 2 1/2 inches to parts of Muscle Shoals, Florence and Rogersville. The storms could have been responsible for heavy rains that caused flooding around Lakeview Drive in Littleville and LaGrange Road.
Assistant Colbert County EMA Director Jody Hitt said flooding occurred in the usual places Sunday, but it was unusual for flooding on Lakeview Drive and LaGrange Road.
"There was some pretty good rainfall," Barron said.
He said it was determined an EF-0 tornado caused damage in Limestone County during Sunday's storms.
He said there was a line of storms that came in two waves.
Barron said there is another chance of 2 1/2-3 inches of rain today and Friday.
