DECATUR — A high school student arrested on charges that he threatened violence at his school will remain detained until December.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the boy, younger than 16, has been ordered to remain in a Tuscumbia juvenile detention facility until his next court date. The juvenile was arrested Thursday.
The Brewer High School student is accused of creating what school officials called a "hit list" with names of multiple students. The school is near Somerville, southeast of Decatur.
Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. says he didn't know how many names were listed or what the student intended to do. Hopkins says the student was indefinitely suspended and families of listed students were being contacted.
