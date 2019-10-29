FLORENCE — High school students had a chance to explore future career options and meet area professionals today at a career fair held at Central High School.
A few students from Wilson High School were also bused in to attend.
“We’ve got four career tech programs on this campus, and that’s what we’ve tried to highlight,” said Lauderdale County Schools Career Coach Brandi Walton.
Those four programs include health science, welding, cosmetology and agriscience.
Walton said the career fair featured about 32 professionals representing colleges, unions, the military, health care and various volunteer programs.
“Students seem to be pretty interested,” she said while watching students walk through. “A lot of them are asking some pretty academic-oriented-type questions.”
One of the booths featured a welding simulator for students to try out.
Central 10th-grader Marshal White said he had seen a welding simulator before when he toured the Allen Thornton Career Technical Center.
“Especially if you can get under a hood, you can actually see what you’re doing,” he explained. “It helps a lot. It shows you and gives you a feel for what you’re going to be doing day to day.”
White, who plans to keep welding after high school, said career fairs like the one at Central are valuable opportunities for students to get that same feel for potential career paths.
“It really gives people the chance just to see if they really want to do something or not,” he said. “It helps them actually see what they’re going to be doing and giving them a little bit of a taste of it. If they’ve thought about it, they can see if they really want to pursue that.”
