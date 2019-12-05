The Colbert County Children's Policy Council held its fall semester 2019 Character in Action awards ceremony this week in Colbert District Judge Chad Coker's courtroom.
The program awards students from each school district in Colbert County with a CIA t-shirt and a $25 cash prize for their outstanding display of kindness and helpfulness at school.
The following students were selected for this semester – Colbert County Schools: Victoria Helton, Hatton Elementary; Inya Prince, Leighton Elementary; Gabe Broughman, Cherokee High School; McKayla Phillips, Colbert Heights High School.
Muscle Shoals City Schools winners included Abram Ainsworth, McBride Elementary; Abel Antonio Javier, Muscle Shoals Middle School; Gabby Perez, Muscle Shoals Middle School; Matthew James, Muscle Shoals High School.
Sheffield City Schools winners were Karianna Long, Threadgill Primary School; Genesis Carson, L.E. Willson Elementary School; Eli Word, Sheffield Junior High School; Ben Allison, Sheffield High School.
Student winners in the Tuscumbia School system were Hudson Adair, G.W. Trenholm Primary School; Olivia Young, R.E. Thompson Intermediate School; Charles Brymer, Deshler Middle School.
Deshler High School did not participate.
