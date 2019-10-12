FLORENCE — Two students at the University of North Alabama recently became the first recipients of a new scholarship, thanks to a $25,000 endowment from Nashville, Tennessee-based Country Radio Broadcasters Inc.
Hannah Campbell and Chase Glover, both studying journalism and digital media production in the Department of Mass Communications, are the inaugural recipients of scholarship awards.
“This scholarship endowment will provide our department with a significant opportunity to recruit talented students who want to study mass communication and radio broadcasting in particular,” said Butler Cain, department chair. “We are grateful to Country Radio Broadcasters Inc. for recognizing our academic department with this gift, and helping us ensure a bright future for audio and radio programming.”
Glover, a sophomore, said he hopes to work in sports media for radio or television broadcasting networks like ESPN or SEC Network.
Campbell, who works at Big Country 105.7 FM in Hartselle, said she hopes to continue working in radio or television news after she graduates.
She added earning the scholarship “means the world” to her.
“The only reason I’m attending college is through scholarships and awards,” she said. “I’m beyond thankful for this scholarship, and forever thankful to Country Radio Broadcasters Inc. and the College of Arts and Sciences for making this scholarship. It will allow me to continue my education, earn my degree, and start my career in journalism.”
UNA’s College of Arts and Sciences will contribute $1,000 for three years in the scholarship’s name while the endowment “generates additional scholarship funds,” according to a news release.
