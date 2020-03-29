Sometimes the bears are peering from the window. Some bears are sitting happily on front porches. Some aren't bears at all.
But bears and drawings and such are all there, waiting for neighborhood children on walks with parents, or rides in the family car, to find them.
Shoals neighborhoods are participating in a nationwide game inspired from the children's book "We're Going on a Bear Hunt," Stuffed animals, or pictures of animals, are place in windows of homes, or on porches, awaiting discovery from kids who go on a scavenger-type hunt to find them.
It's a happy break from indoor self-confinement and can be done while keeping to the social distancing rule.
