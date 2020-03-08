SHEFFIELD — Jason Schechterle endured some painful and dark days after being severely burned in a 2001 motor vehicle crash, but he wasn't going to let that stop him from being a husband, a father and a police officer.
Schechterle had only been on duty with the Phoenix Police Department for 14 months when his Ford Crown Victoria patrol car was rear ended at an intersection. Due to a defect in the vehicle, it burst into flames.
As fate would have it, a fire truck was passing through the intersection at that very moment, and firefighters were able to remove him from the burning vehicle.
Schechterle will bring his story to the Clarion Inn in Sheffield on Thursday as part of a program presented by the Friends of the Sheffield Public Library. A meet and greet is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Schechterle said he's been on the professional speaking circuit about 10 years now, telling his story, which will make people cry one minute and laugh the next. His story is captured in the book "Burning Shield: The Jason Schechterle Story."
"Being a police officer for me was a true calling," he said. "I became an officer because of the death of another officer."
His bulletproof vest protected his chest and torso from severe burns, but he sustained "fourth degree burns" on his head, neck and face. He suffered third-degree burns from his shoulders to his hands and the tops of his thighs.
He spent 2 1/2 months in a coma and five months in a hospital. Then there were a few years of therapy and non-stop surgery.
"I was completely blind for nine months," Schechterle said. "I lost half my fingers to amputation so I had to get a lot of surgery, therapy, to learn how to use deformed hands. So the recovery process was over a long period of time."
But since he was married with a 7-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son, Schechterle didn't give up.
"I had a lot to live for and a lot of support," he said.
After awaking from the coma, Schechterle found out people had stayed by his bedside the whole time. He said he owed it to them not to give up.
Schechterle said 18 months after his accident, his wife had another child and two weeks after the child was born, Schechterle returned to the Phoenix Police Department to work as a homicide detective. Five years later, he decided to retire, but he still loves police work and teaches at the Phoenix Police Academy.
He also began an effort to raise awareness of the defect that caused the Ford Crown Victoria to burst into flames if severely struck from behind.
Some departments took it upon themselves to retrofit their fleet of Crown Vics by adding bladders to the gas tanks, or protective shields around them. Ford ceased production of the Crown Vic police car in 2011.
Schechterle was approached about a book in 2005 or 2006, but it never came to fruition. He was approached by Landon Napoleon some years later, and they spent about a year on the project.
"He captured everybody's voice, the doctors, the firefighters, my wife, my friends," he said.
Without giving too much away, Schechterle said he just wants people to know "that life happens" and 10% of life is what happens to us and the other 90% is how we react to it.
"I'm blessed to have this platform and the ability to go out and do public speaking," he said. "I love it. It's a beautiful thing to talk about fatherhood, about purpose, something to live for, something to fight for, something to love."
The visit to Sheffield will also be a homecoming of sorts for Schechterle, whose grandfather, John Robert Oliver, used to own Kriesman's Clothing in downtown Florence. His mother met his father in Arizona.
"I'm looking forward to getting back there," he said.
